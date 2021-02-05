Menu
Dozens of drink drivers have been caught on the Fraser Coast since the start of the year. Picture: iSTOCK
Dozens of drink drivers caught out since start of year

Carlie Walker
5th Feb 2021 10:00 AM
Since the start of the year, 42 drink drivers have been caught out by police on the Fraser Coast – with 26 of those being intercepted in the past two weeks.

According to police, drink drivers have been caught across the region, including in Torbanlea, Maryborough, Kawungan, Scarness, Pialba, Burrum Heads and Gunalda.

Police are urging motorists to consider options like staying with mates or catching a taxi or courtesy bus home after having a drink.

Twelve drivers were intercepted for roadside breath tests with readings ranging between 0.05 and 0.10 per cent BAC, three were intercepted with a reading between 0.10 and 0.15 per cent BAC and a few were intercepted with drugs and/or under the influence of a substance.

Five drivers were intercepted with a blood alcohol reading of more than three times over the legal limit, and a 34-year-old Bundaberg woman from who returned a reading of 0.183 per cent BAC around 8.25pm on January 21.

