Dr Rudd: Precinct's business plan is in development

AMONG the raft of issues raised by the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct's opposition is the lack of a business plan.

Those against the significant development highlight the apparent absence of a plan, guaranteed funds, the project's lack of support, and the actual need for a new facility.

A motion for $7.5 million to be allocated to bulk earthworks and site preparation will be tabled by Cr Paul Truscott at Thursday's council meeting.

The funds are part of $10 million that was quarantined for the project.

The remaining $2.5 million will be used to upgrade and improve other sport and recreation projects across the Fraser Coast, as well as explore further funding options for the Wide Bay Motor Complex.

Sports+ Project committee chair Dr Shaun Rudd said he and was surprised by Cr Truscott's motion, but welcomed progress.

The biggest issue to be addressed, according to Dr Rudd, was the need for more facilities.

"We can talk about plans and what happens elsewhere, but Hervey Bay is short on sporting grounds," Dr Rudd said.

"Even if we do this 20-year plan we'll still be behind what we need.

"Some say there is a better way to address the deficit (in sporting facilities), but we haven't heard any other solutions.

"Others say the money should be spent elsewhere but one of the things we need is sporting facilities.

"I'm prepared to say our facilities are among the worst in Queensland."

Where is the business plan?

GIVEN the project was first conceived by Hervey Bay City Council in 2006, there has been a number of plans outlined throughout the last decade.

In terms of the project's current shape, Dr Rudd confirmed the Sports+ committee were working on a business plan, as well as incorporation.

"The reality is there's a business plan done by council a long time ago," Dr Rudd said, noting the project's plan had changed several times since.

"We have to remember we need the fields, the research has been done and it shows we have a deficit of sporting fields.

"This is the most important part of it. If it brings more money, fantastic."

Who is in support of the sports precinct?

WHEN the Chronicle rung and spoke to members from several clubs a year ago, there appeared to be an even split in terms of support for the project.

Now, according to Dr Rudd, that number is far higher.

Clearer communication and regular committee meetings in which the clubs are represented has helped Hervey Bay's sporting clubs get on board.

"All sports clubs have signed support for it as far as I know," he said.

"There will always be people who are unhappy. Even those in council who are against understands we need more facilities."