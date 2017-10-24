Dr wants to get to know Maryborough

Boni moved to Bauple when she was 12 and started with the Herald in 1991. Over the years, she’s worked her way up from secretary to editor.

A DOCTOR whose job gives her so much energy and happiness has moved into the Bazaar St Medical Centre.

Dr Somayeh Sadrneshin who worked in a Hervey Bay practice is bringing her thorough treatment mentality to the Maryborough centre.

The general practitioner also specialises in women's health, paediatrics, mental health, skin checks and chronic disease management.

Dr Somayeh said she has always had good connection with her patients.

Her rule is "you respect, receive respect”.

"A general practice means about all your conditions - your life situation, which home to live, how many kids, do you have any support,” she said.

"So it is not only about giving you a script - I need to know you as a patient - what is going on in your life, what is going on in your mind.

"Always in our life situation we are rush, rush, rush and unfortunately it is more than we think.

"There is too much depression and anxiety - and it's not limited to any specific age - anybody can get depressed just like anybody can get a cold or flu.

"I have certification in mental health and I like to explore if the patient is happy to come in and discuss - I am happy to listen.”

The centre has MoleMax HD Pro high-definition skin imaging equipment with full body mapping function.

"For the first step for screening of skin cancers we definitely have a good facility here,” Dr Somayeh said.

"We also offer any number of follow ups where we can focus on the same mole - see how it has changed and if we need to take action.”

Dr Somayeh can perform biopsy, incision, and simple procedures but said if it was complicated she would refer it to a surgeon.

She said she would miss her Hervey Bay patients and wishes them all the best but also looks forward to meeting her new Maryborough patients.

Some of her younger patients have given her drawings which she displays on her walls.

"There is one that says 'I hope you have a strawberry day' - and when I look at this my day will become strawberry,” she laughs.

Bazaar St Medical Centre, 166 Bazaar St, Maryborough, phone 4123 1773 or for online bookings go to healthengine.com.au.