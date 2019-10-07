Dragon boat club breath of fresh air on social problem

Hervey Bay Dragons Boat Club hosted a 'Come and try day' and raised awareness of Mental Health Week on Sunday.

DRAGON BOATS: A healthy body and mind work together like a team to help power towards the one goal of achieving physical and mental well being.

This was the message member of Hervey Bay Dragon Boat Club were spreading at the club's come and try day on Sunday.

As well as giving people a chance to try the unique sport, the event raised awareness for Mental Health Week.

Members of the Hervey Bay community were invited to have a go at joining the fun, social group that promoted fitness and teamwork.

Club secretary Janet Schmidt said the morning was a great success with more than 20 non-club members turning up to paddle around the marina.

"Sunday morning was the start of Mental Health Week and there is a calming effect of paddling out on the water with your team mates,” Schmidt said.

"It's not only good exercise, but it provides a mental workout and you are exhausted and feel good afterwards.”

Afterwards, representatives from Wide Bay Mental Health provided a sponge cake to the Dragon Boat Club to thank members for recognising the importance of the event.

There will be other activities to coincide with Mental Health Week:

October 8: Rock painting, Community Mental Health, Maryborough, Neptune St, 10am

October 12: parkrun Hervey Bay, Urangan Pier, 6.45am

October 13: The Dub vs The Hub 7-a-side cricket match, Archer St, Mundubbera, 10am