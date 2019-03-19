Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

‘It’s hard being a NRL WAG’

by Lydia Pedrana
19th Mar 2019 5:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Being a WAG is "different" to what it may seem.

That's according to nutritionist and wife of NRL Dragons star Ben Hunt, Bridget.

"I think everyone thinks it looks quite glamorous on the outside, but there's a lot of time you are alone and a lot of time that football has to come first," the expectant mother told Confidential.

Bridget Hunt, pictured with Dragons husband Ben, said it can be difficult being married to a NRL player. Picture: Jonathan Ng
Bridget Hunt, pictured with Dragons husband Ben, said it can be difficult being married to a NRL player. Picture: Jonathan Ng

"It's a bit harder than people make it out to be, but I definitely wouldn't have it any other way because Ben is living out his dream and of course you want that for them."

The couple, who have been together for almost a decade, are just four weeks away from welcoming a sibling for two-year-old Brady and have chosen to deliver their new bub at Kareena Private Hospital.

The couple already have on son, Brady, together. Picture: Annette Dew
The couple already have on son, Brady, together. Picture: Annette Dew

"Friends have said to me that they would have another baby so that they could have another four nights in the hospital, so that's why we chose it," Hunt laughed.

And while they opted not to find out the sex of the baby before it's born, Hunt did confirm that their baby's name will start with B.

More Stories

ben hunt bridget editors picks nrl wags

Top Stories

    DRIVE-THROUGH COFFEE: New stop in Bay for coffee lovers

    premium_icon DRIVE-THROUGH COFFEE: New stop in Bay for coffee lovers

    News After selling their well-known business Sexie Coffee in 2017, a couple has made a comeback in the form of a drive-through cafe called Miss Cocoa's.

    • 19th Mar 2019 5:34 PM
    The real story of Housewives of Melbourne star Gina Liano

    premium_icon The real story of Housewives of Melbourne star Gina Liano

    Celebrity Barrister, TV star and mother to all

    • 19th Mar 2019 4:00 PM
    Mum becomes nurse after son loses battle with brain cancer

    premium_icon Mum becomes nurse after son loses battle with brain cancer

    Health Hervey Bay's Cooper Christensen passed away at age six.

    RAPIST: 'It doesn't hurt that much, don't be a wuss'

    premium_icon RAPIST: 'It doesn't hurt that much, don't be a wuss'

    Crime Her rapist was sentenced to eight years in jail.