Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dragons star Jack de Belin, second from left, leaves Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.
Dragons star Jack de Belin, second from left, leaves Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.
Rugby League

De Belin hit with additional sexual assault charges

by Madeline Crittenden
29th May 2019 3:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DARGONS star Jack de Belin and THE Shellharbour Sharks' Callan Sinclair have had fresh sexual assault charges laid against them after an incident involving a young woman at a Wollongong apartment last year.

Sinclair and de Belin  were each charged with one count of aggravated sexual assault in company in December, after allegedly assaulting a 19-year-old woman at a Wollongong apartment in the early hours of December 9.

De Belin faced Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday on two new charges of aggravated sexual assault in company, and Sinclair was hit with one additional charge of aggravated sexual assault.

The additional charges were laid on each of the rugby league players earlier this month, and relate to acts de Belin and Sinclair allegedly undertook during the original incident last year.

Charge sheets said de Belin had intercourse with the victim "in company" knowing she was "not consenting".

De Belin and Sinclair did not enter any pleas to the new charges.

Prosecutors allege NSW Origin star de Belin and friend Sinclair assaulted the teenage girl at de Belin's cousin's apartment on Gipps St, following a pub crawl in December.

Callan Sinclair arrives at Wollongong Local Court in February. Picture: Dean Lewins/AAP
Callan Sinclair arrives at Wollongong Local Court in February. Picture: Dean Lewins/AAP

De Belin has previously pleaded not guilty to the original charges of aggravated sexual assault in company, and  Sinclair has indicated he will also fight the allegations.

De Belin's defence lawyer, Robert Foster, has subpoenaed documents from the victim's phone provider, Wollongong Hospital and NSW Police to assist in the case.

In his request to Wollongong Hospital, Mr Foster asked for the victim's hospital records from December 5-31, 2018, including doctors' reports, social workers' reports, medical and forensic records and other documents relating to her treatment.

During the court appearance on Wednesday, Mr Foster said the hospital had provided "some" of the details requested in the past week.

Magistrate Michael Stoddart told both Sinclair and de Belin they would be entitled to a "discount" on their sentence if they decided to plead guilty to the sexual assault charges.

"If any pleas are made it's important to note there will be a discount in relation to the sentence," he said.

The pair's charges were certified on May 13 and both cases were adjourned to July 24.

Their bail conditions continue and remain unchanged.

More Stories

Show More
callan sinclair jack de belin nrl st george illawarra dragons
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    MISSING PERSON: Woman, 35, last seen in Hervey Bay

    MISSING PERSON: Woman, 35, last seen in Hervey Bay

    News Police are seeking community assistance to help locate 35-year-old Shae Francis missing in the Hervey Bay region since October

    • 29th May 2019 3:11 PM
    Man killed kms from where mum, kids died in horror crash

    premium_icon Man killed kms from where mum, kids died in horror crash

    Breaking A truck and ute crash has been reported southwest of Kingaroy

    Dad shares memory of last visit with little boy

    premium_icon Dad shares memory of last visit with little boy

    News “Young Zaidok was just a little adventurer. A loving and kind kid'

    Fraser Coast's Coles stores raise thousands for charity

    premium_icon Fraser Coast's Coles stores raise thousands for charity

    Health More than $1300 was raised in Hervey Bay.