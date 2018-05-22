Drama heats up as reno show moves to Maryborough

It's now time for Josh and Brandon to down tools and hand over the keys to their home.

JOSH and Brandon Jarius have proven themselves to be the nice guys in the latest season of House Rules.

Drawing on their skills as chippies, the brothers have delivered stunning hand-built pieces.

Now, it's time for them to entrust their fellow contestants with the total interior renovation of their Maryborough home.

The siblings will hand over the keys in tonight's episode and the other teams will learn what their five 'house rules' are for the makeover.

But as footage released by Seven shows, the weather isn't the only thing heating up on the show this week.

Tempers will flare as several teams appear to clash on the work site:

House Rules Maryborough: Tensions rise as the House Rules teams commence work on Josh and Brandon's Maryborough home.

Hopefully the drama won't be reflected in the finished rooms, which will be revealed to Josh and Brandon on Sunday night.

While the drama unfolds on our screens this week, the work was actually completed months ago. The House Rules contestants and crew were spotted on the Fraser Coast late last year.

The teams will be pushed to their limits to deliver Josh and Brandon the ultimate lads' pad. They had to borrow additional money on top of the purchase price just to make the home liveable.

The unfinished home features a kitchen pantry and cupboards without doors, uneven flooring and a room that's been stripped and prepped to be an en suite.

House Rules airs tonight at 7.30pm on Channel 7.