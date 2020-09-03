Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Dramatic arrest: Outback town put in lockdown

by Danielle O’Neal, Dixie Sulda
3rd Sep 2020 10:42 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A Queensland fugitive and his girlfriend have been arrested in South Australia following a multi-state manhunt that saw an entire town placed into lockdown last night.

Alex Blake, 28, is wanted in Queensland for questioning over an assault and stabbing incident at Ooralea, near Mackay on August 8.

Blake and his girlfriend were arrested overnight and are in custody in Port Augusta following a three-day manhunt.

High-speed chase puts town in lockdown

Blake and a 30-year-old woman allegedly evaded the border checkpoint to enter South Australia from Queensland on Monday night in a stolen Toyota HiLux.

The car was involved in a petrol drive-off at Innamincka, near the Queensland border earlier that day.

 

Police have arrested Alex Blake and a woman who allegedly snuck into SA from QLD in a stolen car.
Police have arrested Alex Blake and a woman who allegedly snuck into SA from QLD in a stolen car.

The town of Leigh Creek was last night sent into lockdown following a sighting about 1pm Wednesday, with authorities warning the pair may be armed.

Polair and police vehicles pursued the car in Beltana and Warraweena, telling residents to stay inside until the chase was over.

 

Blake is wanted for questioning over a an assault and stabbing incident at Ooralea, near Mackay on August 8.
Blake is wanted for questioning over a an assault and stabbing incident at Ooralea, near Mackay on August 8.

A South Australian Police spokeswoman told The Advertiser that police were waiting for Blake to run out of petrol.

South Australia police said they were arrested just after midnight on Thursday without incident at a remote property near Beltana in the State's Far North.

"The pair were located in a stolen Toyota HiLux Utility which was stationary on the property of the Warraweena which is south east of Leigh Creek and east of Beltana in the northern Flinders Ranges," a statement said.

 

The pair were arrested in their vehicle in the early hours of Thursday morning.
The pair were arrested in their vehicle in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The pair will be interviewed and charged by South Australia police with border breach, acts to endanger life, driving to evade police and petrol thefts.

They will appear later today before the Port Augusta Magistrates Court.

"Queensland Police are likely to extradite the man back to Queensland once the SA charges have been dealt with," a statement said.

Originally published as Dramatic arrest: Outback town put in lockdown

More Stories

arrest crime editors picks lockdown outback

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two new COVID-19 cases as aged care worker tests positive

        Premium Content Two new COVID-19 cases as aged care worker tests positive

        News A staff member at an aged care home just west of Brisbane is one of two new cases of COVID-19 in Queensland in the past 24 hours. It comes as sewage testing has exposed...

        Failing to comply: In-home care provider hit with notice

        Premium Content Failing to comply: In-home care provider hit with notice

        Health A Sunshine Coast home care provider is one of five in Queensland to be hit with...

        IN COURT: 79 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 79 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today

        REVEALED: Full list of QLD’s non-compliant aged care homes

        Premium Content REVEALED: Full list of QLD’s non-compliant aged care homes

        News The federal Department of Health has issued noncompliance notices for six...