DRAMATIC ARREST: Accused attempts escape at Bay courthouse

Detective Senior Constable David Price talks about the dramatic arrest of an alleged offender who scaled the dock in Hervey Bay court house and tried to escape.

A DRAMATIC arrest has taken place outside the Hervey Bay courthouse after a man allegedly jumped the dock and tried to flee.

Upon hearing he was denied bail today, Corey John Roberts scaled the Perspex prisoner dock in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court, before running out the front door and down the stairs to the path on Queens St, where he was tasered by police.

Detective Senior Constable David Price (pictured) said the 27-year-old then suffered an unrelated medical episode from a pre-existing condition.

"He was intent on leaving the court but the arrest was made effectively and there was no threat to anyone else," Sen-Constable Price said.

Paramedics were called and Mr Roberts was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital as a precaution.

Mr Roberts arrived back at Hervey Bay Police Station the same afternoon to be charged with escaping lawful custody, adding to his six other charges.

The Torquay man was arrested on Thursday after a manhunt involving 10 police officers and the dog squad.

Mr Roberts was originally arrested in relation to a Urangan robbery and a burglary with violence on Thursday.

"Police will allege at 4am Thursday morning a number of people entered a residential address, approached a 22-year-old victim, who was asleep at the time, and demanded property from him. He was assaulted, sustained minor injuries and did not require further treatment," Sen-Constable Price claimed.

He said police would allege the offenders did not know their victims from the Thursday morning crime spree involving the break-ins of two homes and theft of property from a car.

Mr Roberts is scheduled to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on December 19.