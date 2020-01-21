WATCH: Police film dramatic car chase that ends in rollover

UPDATE 2PM: A 27-year-old man is assisting police with inquiries.

Investigations are continuing.

Two officers sustained minor cuts during the incident.

EARLIER 9AM: A DRAMATIC police pursuit through Mackay CBD has ended in a rollover.

A male driver allegedly rammed a police car and continued to flee from officers through the streets of Mackay this morning.

A tyre spike was deployed but the driver managed to evade authorities.

About 5.30am, police received a call about a man slumped over the steering wheel of his parked car on McGuire St, Andergove.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man accelerated away as his vehicle away as police approached him, ramming the police car and fleeing the scene.

"Police put out a tyre deflation device which proved successful, but the vehicle continued to drive down Harbour Rd, Mt Basset Rd and Shakespeare St," the spokesman said.

"The vehicle struck a truck on the corner of Milton St and Shakespeare St and rolled."

The spokesman said police apprehended the driver about 6am and took him to Mackay watch-house.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash.

Multiple police units were involved in the pursuit.