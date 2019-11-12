Dramatic footage captures wall of flames: ‘Scary as hell’

Dramatic vision has captured an out-of-control grass fire as it ripped through a paddock and almost consumed a Sydney home today.

The fire started on the edge on The Northern Rd, Llandilo just after 1pm and quickly spread to nearby trees along Fourth Ave.

Residents on Fourth Ave, Llandilo were confronted with this terrifying scene. Picture: Nick Hansen

The out-of-control blaze tore along Fourth Ave, Llandilo. Picture: Nick Hansen

Gail Denning said it was terrifying to emerge from her friend's small brick home to see a wall of fast-moving flames.

"It was scary as hell. It started on the corner of the (main) road and it flew through here," Ms Denning, who keeps horses at the property, said.

"The fire jumped the road and started in the paddock."

More than a dozen firefighters battled to get the blaze under control. Picture: Dan Himbrechts

Crew mop up after a grass fire impacted a property on Fourth Ave, Llandilo. Picture: Dan Himbrechts

Flaming embers also set a tree alight in the front garden and residents used a garden hose to stop the fire spreading to the house.

Dozens of firefighters arrived, firstly dousing trees to stop embers then pumping large amounts of water onto the singed grass.

Llandilo resident Gail Denning. Picture: Jake McCallum

Fire and Rescue NSW crews mop up after a grass fire impacted a property on Fourth Ave, Llandilo. Picture: Dan Himbrechts

"They were just incredible," Ms Denning said.

Endeavour Energy also had to be called in to replace downed power lines beside the paddock.

The fire was downgraded to advice from watch and act just after 3pm.