Police body-cam footage has captured the dramatic chase and arrest of a knife-wielding man during a drug bust, that resulted in eight people being charged.
Crime

Dramatic images of drug takedown

by Cormac Pearson
13th Mar 2020 3:48 PM
EIGHT people have been charged with trafficking and possession of dangerous drugs following an operation on the Gold Coast.

Three of the people charged are Colombian nationals.

A kilogram of cocaine seized by Queensland Police on the Gold Coast yesterday.
Police yesterday executed a number of search warrants in relation to the alleged distribution of cocaine.

Dramatic footage from police body-worn cameras showing one of the people producing a knife as police searched a Surfers Paradise apartment.

Police filmed footage from a body cam during the raid.
The man, who ran from police prompting a foot chase, was allegedly found in possession of 1kg of cocaine.

Cannabis, mobile phones, a knife, a motor vehicle and equipment used to compress and stamp cocaine was also seized.

 

Detective Senior Sergeant Ian Galpin of the Major and Organised Crime Squad said, "I am confident we have disrupted a major supply network of cocaine."

"The dismantlement of this group is an excellent outcome for the local community, and we will continue to work with our partners, including Home Affairs to further disrupt this group."

The offenders will appear in the Southport Magistrates Court facing a total of 19 charges, including trafficking and serious assault of a police officer while armed with a weapon.

