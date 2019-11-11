Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Dramatic footage of terrifying hinterland fire

by Luke Mortimer
11th Nov 2019 5:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

DRAMATIC aerial footage of the unpredictable Lower Beechmont bushfire has been released by the Queensland Police helicopter.

Queensland Police released Polair vision of the Lower Beechmont bushfire, captured between 11.45pm on Friday and 4am on Saturday.
Queensland Police released Polair vision of the Lower Beechmont bushfire, captured between 11.45pm on Friday and 4am on Saturday.

The Polair chopper captured flames licking at treetops, raging through bushland and raining embers down on the region.

Polair assisted firefighting operations by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) around the hinterland town overnight.

Embers raining down on the hinterland.
Embers raining down on the hinterland.

The provided footage shows an aerial view over the fireground between 11.45pm on Friday and 4am today.

The Lower Beechmont bushfire comes about two months after fires caused havoc in the hinterland .
The Lower Beechmont bushfire comes about two months after fires caused havoc in the hinterland .

This afternoon, Lower Beechmont residents were warned by QFES to 'prepare to leave' as the blaze continues to burn in difficult terrain.

The area was badly affected by the hinterland bushfires in September.

More Stories

Show More
gold coast qld bushfires

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Leading support group moves in

        premium_icon Leading support group moves in

        News A leading support group offering care for seniors and people living with a disability or mental illness has re-located to the Wide Bay region

        What you can do to stop disastrous fires hitting Fraser Coast

        premium_icon What you can do to stop disastrous fires hitting Fraser...

        News To those in our community tempted to think the fire ban doesn’t really apply to...

        CLEANER OCEANS: Student marine project gets council backing

        premium_icon CLEANER OCEANS: Student marine project gets council backing

        News A university-run project designed to remove tonnes of marine litter from the ocean...

        GALLERY: Maryborough State High School formal photos

        premium_icon GALLERY: Maryborough State High School formal photos

        News The glitz and glamour of the Brolga Theatre provided the perfect setting for the...