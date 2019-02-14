Dramatic new look for Bay theatre

LOOKING GOOD: Z-PAC Theatre has a new lease of life after the facade was recently painted. Mayor George Seymour, president Liane Mills, secretary Steve Dixon and prop manager and artist Katrin Chrysaphis are proud to present the new look to the Fraser Coast community.

LOOKING GOOD: Z-PAC Theatre has a new lease of life after the facade was recently painted. Mayor George Seymour, president Liane Mills, secretary Steve Dixon and prop manager and artist Katrin Chrysaphis are proud to present the new look to the Fraser Coast community. CONTRIBUTED

A NEW bright red facade has put Z-PAC Theatre's iconic 45-year-old building right in the limelight.

The once grey and dreary theatre has undergone a total transformation, a five-year project in the making, lead by president Liane Mills.

Ms Mills said the new-look building was the classic case of a "picture telling a thousands words".

Before the facelift, which was designed by Z-PAC theatre artist Katrin Chrysaphis and painted by Brisbane-based artist Dan Krause, Ms Mills said the theatre was often mistaken for the entry of the historical village and museum.

"Impressions matter! We wanted to create an iconic theatre that isn't mistaken to the historical village next door," she said.

"The effect is wonderful and we are getting a lot of positive feedback."

Z-PAC facade before the facelift. CONTRIBUTED

Ms Mills said the facelift outside was complementary to a number of upgrades inside the building including new flooring in the foyer, paving in the back maintenance area and renovations to the Bio Box.

"It gets people in a good frame of mind. They will think it is a modern, progressive and up-to-date theatre.

"Everyone is really surprised how big it is inside and how nice it is inside but you didn't get that impression with the ugly grey building ... now it looks like a theatre.

"To me, it was really important. Theatre is all about performing and the theatre itself has to perform as well."

One of Z-PAC's biggest supporters and regular theatre goers is Fraser Coast Regional Council Mayor George Seymour, who contributed $2500 from his discretionary fund to help bring the project to fruition.

"I love the Z-PAC Theatre and try to see as many of their productions as I can get to.

"They are always well produced and entertaining."

Cr Seymour said the new facade had changed the presentation of the street and brought to life the true reflection of the thriving theatre.

"Over the last year or so they have really lifted the ambience of the theatre and its grounds.

"I love the new look. It is so important for Hervey Bay to have a vibrant community theatre.

"It gives people an opportunity to perform and to attend productions."

If you have never been to see a show, Ms Mills says their new production of The Game's Afoot, starting March 14, would be the perfect introduction to the local theatre.

"It's a Sherlock Holmes meets Weekend at Bernie's type of show ... there's dead bodies that they have to hide and there's lots of intrigue.

"It will be a great way to start the year."

There's seven actors ranging from the age of 20 up to 82.

"There's not many activities that you can have people from all different age groups, all engaged and providing equal input and equal levels of importance.

"That's why I just love the theatre."

Tickets are $27.50.

Book online at thegamesafoot.eventbrite. com.au or visit Wilsons at 5/9 Bideford St, Torquay.