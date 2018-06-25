Menu
Crime

Dramatic police chase through M'boro yards

Carlie Walker
by
25th Jun 2018 1:23 PM

A MANHUNT for a driver, who allegedly fled the scene of a crash, has taken police on a wild chase around Tinana.

For several hours the alleged offender eluded multiple police crews including the dog squad by fleeing through an industrial estate on Iindah Rd and through nearby homes.

The 28-year-old Maryborough man was finally arrested not far from the original incident about 1pm.

He has been taken to hospital under police guard.

The Chronicle understands the driver allegedly crashed into a parked car before running off.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the man was "assisting police with enquiries."

More to come. 

