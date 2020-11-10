Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man was arrested after a six-hour stand off on the North Coast.
A man was arrested after a six-hour stand off on the North Coast. Contributed
Crime

Dramatic six-hour stand off ends in man's arrest

Rebecca Lollback
by
10th Nov 2020 5:25 AM | Updated: 5:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged following a police operation on the North Coast yesterday.

Just before 4pm, officers from Tweed/Byron Police District attended a unit on Buchan Avenue, Tweed Heads, after concerns were raised for the welfare of an occupant.

When police arrived, a man, armed with a knife, made verbal threats towards officers.

A perimeter was established, with specialist resources attending to assist.

About 10pm, police forced entry to the home and arrested the occupant, a 50-year-old man.

He was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with common assault (DV), stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm (domestic), destroy or damage property, and use offensive weapon to prevent police investigation.

Police will allege in court that the man threatened and assaulted a 76-year-old woman, known to him earlier the same day.

The man was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court today.

editors picks stand off tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Your responsibility’: Council calls on firm to fix bridge

        Premium Content 'Your responsibility’: Council calls on firm to fix bridge

        News CEO says section of road too dangerous for drivers

        How Coast will mark an Armistice Day like no other

        Premium Content How Coast will mark an Armistice Day like no other

        News We will remember... but things will be different.

        Prisoner dialled DV victim, made threats from jail

        Premium Content Prisoner dialled DV victim, made threats from jail

        News The man made phone calls to the victim and a friend

        Wrong end of deal: Tantari says he misunderstood question

        Premium Content Wrong end of deal: Tantari says he misunderstood question

        News The Hervey Bay MP to be now says he won’t support Hinkler Deal