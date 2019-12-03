‘Dreadful and despicable’ mother's role in killings revealed

Ngatokoona Mareiti, 39, today pleaded guilty in the Brisbane Supreme Court to two counts of manslaughter over the deaths of Cory Breton, 28, and Iuliana Triscaru, 31, in January 2016. Seven other co-accused who are charged with murdering the pair are still awaiting trial.

A MUM of seven who was involved in the gruesome deaths of a man and a woman found dead in a toolbox submerged in a dam showed "no human decency" to the victims in their final hours, a court has heard.

Ngatokoona Mareiti, 39, today pleaded guilty in the Brisbane Supreme Court to two counts of manslaughter over the deaths of Cory Breton, 28, and Iuliana Triscaru, 31, in January 2016.

It's alleged the pair were lured to a Logan home and bound and tortured before being forced into the metal toolbox which was then dumped in a nearby Kingston dam.

The court today heard Breton and Triscaru were killed amid a drug dispute in which one of the seven men, a drug dealer, believed there was a plot to kill him.

Crown Prosecutor David Meredith said on January 24, 2016, Mareiti had arrived at the Logan home to buy drugs and walked in to see Breton and Triscaru.

"She saw that they were sitting on a couch with their hands bound, they had obviously been assaulted and interrogated by other accused," Mr Meredith said.

"She noticed Mr Breton was bleeding from the mouth."

The prosecutor said Mareiti was instructed to go purchase a mop, bucket and methylated spirits to clean the unit and she returned about 35 minutes later and saw the victims had been moved.

"The toolbox had been moved in the house while Mareiti was away and Breton and Triscaro were no longer in the couch and she could hear them screaming out from the toolbox from inside," he said.

Mr Meredith said while Mareiti did not perform the assaults or the killings, she had helped by cleaning the unit and made no attempts to stop the attacks.

Justice David Boddice said the crimes had a "devastating impact" on the victims' families.

"The two victims of the manslaughter counts died horrible deaths," he said.

"You left at one point to buy the cleaning products and returned, you did nothing about contacting the authorities, you did nothing about encouraging others to desist...

"By your dreadful and despicable deeds you allowed events to unfold that have caused the death of these two people."

Justice Boddice sentenced Mareiti to nine years imprisonment with parole eligibility in June 2020 taking into account the 1392 days she has already spent behind bars. She is also likely to be deported upon her release.

"The decision you made displayed a complete lack of human decency to those two poor victims," he said.

A victim impact statement from Triscaru's mother was read out in court in which she called Mareiti "evil", a "coward" and a "liar" who had "destroyed" her family.

"If you had called the police perhaps she would have been alive today," she wrote.

"I agonise over her fear when she knew she couldn't come out of this alive and was staring death in the face."

She said Triscaru's children now spent mother's day at a cemetery instead of with their mum who they "ask for every single day".

Breton's sister also submitted a victim impact statement detailing how the killings had shattered their family.

"Every day I wake up hoping this is all just a dream," she wrote.

"He was my idol and the one person who was always there when no one else was."