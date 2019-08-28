Dream becomes reality for teenage international Bay singers

SUPER STARS: Kobe McNaught and Rachel Damms, both 16, who make up Hervey Bay singing duo Melomania.

THE pipe dream of becoming an international touring artist became a reality for two Fraser Coast teenagers.

Singers Rachel Damms and Kobe McNaught, who make up singing duo Melomania, recently returned from a three-week tour of Germany after winning the Joeys Mini World Cup singing competition last year.

"It's amazing to think that at just 16, Kobe and I, two cousins from little Hervey Bay have gone from performing at the markets to touring Germany doing what we love," Rachel said.

Hervey Bay singing duo 'Melomania' Kobe McNaught and Rachel Damms, both 16, performing during their tour of Germany after winning the Joeys Mini World Cup music competition last year.

"My dad is a music teacher so when I was little I would always sit in the concert band rehearsals and watch the musicians play. When I sing, all of my worries go away and I'm in the moment."

In the lead-up, the Year 11 students spent most of their time commuting to Inverell to rehearse with the Joey's Oz Band Music Tour.

Kobe has no formal singing training while Rachel, currently taught by Vibeke Vollerhas, has been learning since Year 2.

Hervey Bay singing duo 'Melomania' Kobe McNaught and Rachel Damms, both 16, performing during their tour of Germany after winning the Joeys Mini World Cup music competition last year.

Performing in mostly small villages like Ramstein, Speisen-Elversberg and Beilstein, Kobe said he was astounded at the size and energy of the crowds.

"What an opportunity, especially this young," the Hervey Bay State High School student said.

"I can't express how thankful I am for not only musical director Chris Richter and the band, but also everyone who donated, supported and helped Rachel and I to have the experience of a lifetime."

Both students said their tour highlight was performing on the Mosel River.

"The German scenery was absolutely beautiful and so surreal," Rachel, who attends, Xavier Catholic College, said.

Half of the Hervey Bay singing duo 'Melomania' Kobe McNaught, 16, performing during their tour of Germany after winning the Joeys Mini World Cup music competition last year.

"I enjoyed singing every single song with the band but my favourite solo to perform would have to be Gloria Gaynor's I Will Survive."

Kobe's favourite song was Satisfaction by The Rolling Stones.

"The trip has only made my love for music and performing stronger and the things I've learned from it will have a big impact on my future down this path," he said.

Kobe and Rachel both plan to pursue a career in music.