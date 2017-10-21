Dream comes true for Megan

DREAM TRIP: Dial A Home Doctor's Dr Aleem Khan with Lonsdale House clients Megan and Rosemary holding their free tickets to Dreamworld on the Gold Coast.

IT HAS been many years since Megan visited Dreamworld on the Gold Coast but thanks to Dial A Home Doctor she'll be heading there again.

This time, for free.

A client at Hervey Bay Day Care and Respite Centre Inc (Lonsdale House), Megan is one of more than 1000 people with special needs on the Fraser Coast who will receive tickets to one of two nights.

DAHD Fraser Coast area manager Dr Aleem Khan said 2000-25000 of 10,000 tickets across QLD were reserved to individuals with special needs.

"(DAHD) slogan talks about supporting the community and giving back to the community," he said. "Being a private healthcare provider, we believe in giving back."

The idea came about after south east Queensland suffered the worst number of flu cases on record with 19,216 cases reported.

In a bid to bring some happiness back to the coast, the idea to offer tickets to the popular theme park came to light.

After hearing she had scored her very own ticket, Megan, a self confessed adrenaline lover, was already planning which roller coasters and rides she would brave alongside other Lonsdale House clients.

"I like going on rides (but) I haven't tried the (Giant Drop) yet," she said.

"We'll get some others to go on it," she said.

"We'd like to thank Dial A Home Doctor for giving us the free tickets."

Lonsdale House service manager Tamara Mckillop said such an offer gave clients something to look forward to.

"Dial A Home Doctor was kind enough to contact us to share some great stuff with our clients which is really, really nice," she said.

"Everyone can come together and have a night of fun."

As for the rest of Queenslanders wishing to win their own trip, they can.

Queensland residents can win up to six tickets per household for one of two evenings in November with each evening hosting 5000 people free of charge.

Guests will be able to choose between two dates available.

Tickets for the November 11 evening will be drawn on October 30 while November 25 tickets will be drawn on November 8.

For your chance to win tickets all you have to do is visit www.myhomedoctor.com.au and answer a simple question.