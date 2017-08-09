Dream homes could be within our reach

THEY are the dream properties cashed up Sydney buyers love to call home after selling their city pads for big bucks but in the current market, could you be a buyer too?

A number of waterfront mansions and high end properties are currently on sale throughout the region with some of the lowest luxury-home price tags in Queensland.

While inquiry is the strongest it has been in years, Prime Agents General Manager Malcolm Quinn said there was a misconception locals weren't involved in high end real estate.

His team recently picked up one of Hervey Bay's premiere properties at Pt Vernon and told the Chronicle that since putting the Esplanade property on the market about a week ago he had already had interest from local buyers as well as Brisbane, the Gold Coast and Melbourne.

"We've had families looking and retirees wanting to move to Hervey Bay for our laid-back lifestyle," Mr Quinn said.

"Luxury properties in Hervey Bay are extremely affordable compared to property in metro areas."