Dream scholarship for Urangan student

ANNABELLE Healy has had her heart set on becoming a midwife since she was a child.

The 2018 Urangan State High School graduate has now taken the first step towards her dream after receiving a June Canavan Regional Scholarship, worth up to $20,000, to support women from the Fraser Coast and Gympie regions to embrace higher education.

Annabelle started a Bachelor of Midwifery at University of the Sunshine Coast last week.

"This allows me to move and study for my dream career,” she said.

"My sister Emmalynn was able to complete her Commerce degree at USC's Fraser Coast campus, but unfortunately I could not study locally as I wanted to enrol in Midwifery,” she said.

"Leaving home to attend university is financially hard. This scholarship will help cover accommodation and other expenses, so I can spend more time studying and focusing on my degree and less time working to support myself.”

The OP5 student said she was inspired to become a midwife by the thought of being able to assist women as they began their journeys as mothers.

"Also, to be the first person to hold a human life as they enter the world is such an important and fulfilling role,” Annabelle said.

She plans to return to the Fraser Coast to work as midwife when she graduates.

"I want to give back to my community and those who will have supported me while I gain my degree,” Annabelle said.