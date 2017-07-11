Dream winter weather here to stay on Fraser Coast: BOM

Ruby and Thomas Coop enjoy some fun in the sun on a beautiful winter's day.

THE dream weather run we've been having on the Fraser Coast this winter is here to stay.

Despite a couple of wet days we're in for a sunny week ahead.

An upper trough over Central Australia moved rapidly across Queensland brining 7.6mm to Hervey Bay and 12mm to Maryborough overnight Monday.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Michael Paech said it was common to have rain at this time of the year.

In this particular weather system, the Wide Bay - Burnett region received more rain than our southern neighbours because of the more moist climate.

"There wasn't a great deal of rainfall over the central parts of the state and south of the Sunshine Coast the air is too dry so there was 5-10mm at the most in these areas,” Mr Paech said.

"The Wide Bay and Capricornia received most of the falls.”

Other falls for the region included 27mm at a rain gauge south of Tiaro and 9mm on Boral Rd.

Gayndah had the highest falls across the state with 28mm officially recorded.

Maryborough's July average rainfall is 50.4mm.

So far close to 15mm had fallen in the city.

Hervey Bay has a slightly lower average of 44mm with about 12mm falling in the first 11 days of the month.

It was a slightly warmer morning than average on Tuesday due to the low cloud blanketing the region, but Mr Paech said average winter temps were expected for the remainder of the week and into the weekend.