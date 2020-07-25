Dreaming big? How to score a scholarship

HERVEY BAY mum of two Lauren Perry always wanted to follow in the footsteps of her mother and grandmother by becoming a nurse.

Being awarded a scholarship in 2019, allowed Ms Perry to purchase the resources she needed to overcome challenges in her personal life and complete her Diploma of Nursing at TAFE Queensland.

“My mum is a registered nurse and a huge inspiration; I have always looked up to her and respected the work she did,” she said.

“When it came to starting my career, I wanted to enter the industry quickly and I thought that the certificate III was a great bridge into nursing.”

Following the three-month premature arrival of her twins and her son’s diagnosis with several complex medical conditions, Ms Perry put her career plans on hold, instead maintaining a stable position in aged care as an Assistant in Nursing and taking care of her family.

But the experience, while incredibly challenging, only strengthened Ms Perry’s resolve to achieve her goal.

“I really want to do this to make my children proud and show them that even when life is difficult and it seems like there are endless reasons to give up, it’s so important not to,” Ms Perry said.

TAFE Queensland General Manager Ana Rodger, said the scholarships provide an opportunity for Queenslanders to develop their skills and gain a qualification to secure jobs in some of the state’s largest and fastest growing industries.

“We know the power vocational education has to change people’s lives and help them achieve extraordinary things,” Mrs Rodger said.

Applications for a TAFE Queensland scholarship to commence study in semester one, 2021 opened on 13 July and will close on 27 August 2020.

For more information visit scholarships.tafeqld.edu.au.