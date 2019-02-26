Dreams come true for two Toowoomba models

MODELLING SUCCESS: Toowoomba's Bree Moran (left) and Megan Buckley have been signed to Sydney-based modelling agency Royalle Modelling.

MODELLING SUCCESS: Toowoomba's Bree Moran (left) and Megan Buckley have been signed to Sydney-based modelling agency Royalle Modelling. Contributed

TWO Toowoomba models have received what they can only describe as a "dream come true".

Megan Buckley, 19, and Bree Moran, 17, have both been signed to Sydney-based modelling agency Royalle Modelling.

"I'm super excited about it, it's a dream come true to be working interstate," Ms Buckley, who was the Face of Weetwood this year, said.

Megan Buckley. Contributed

"Because my work will be based in Sydney, I think there will be a lot more opportunity because it's a bigger place and the agency has more contacts, a lot of overseas contacts too."

Ms Moran said she had been interested in modelling for the past three years.

Faces of Weetwood 2019: Abraham Slatter and Megan Buckley are the new ambassadors for Weetwood 2019.

"(Being signed to an agency) feels like all the hard work has paid off, though this is probably where the hard work starts," she said.

"I was someone who didn't have a whole lot of self confidence, but modelling really helped me in believing in myself and gaining self confidence.

Bree. Contributed

"I like to do a bit of everything and challenge myself in different areas. I love beach themed modelling, but I do like the high fashion shoots too. I like to challenge myself and do all different types."

Ms Buckley said she loved both fashion and commercial modelling.

"The thing I enjoy most though is the different people I meet," she said.

Both models will remain living in Toowoomba, though will regularly travel to Sydney for work.