Dreamtime of Rugby star

INTERNATIONAL DREAM: Rising sports star Burung Shillingsworth has been selected for the First Nations sporting talent, Rugby Australia's High- Performance Rugby Sevens national talent camp. Glen Porteous

RUGBY UNION: Being a future Wallabies player was a challenge rising sports star Burung Shillingsworth wanted to try out for.

He was one of 133 budding First Nations Rugby Sevens hopefuls for a national talent camp this August.

Burung trialled for the talent camp that required him to complete a hard criteria of a fitness, speed and ball skills tests.

He was happy to be selected for the Sevens camp despite having a rugby league background.

"I was pretty stoked about selection and it was a nation- wide search for players,” he said.

"My main position is centre and there will be a bit of pressure but I'm keen for the challenge.”

The '#dreamBigTime' tour kicked off on March 25 in Bathurst and went around Australia searching for the next faces of the Australian Sevens teams.

Thousands of First Nations people aged 14-25 travelled to see if they could make it to the three-day camp in Sydney.

Burung will have some tough competition as 46 females and 87 males will put their skills to the test in front of a panel of coaches and experts that includes former Wallabies Glen Ella and Andrew Walker.

Following the camp two First Nations Sevens squads of 30 will be chosen to compete around the country with a chance of being selected for the 2020 Olympics.