Dress in white for incredible night at Le Diner en Blanc

LOCATION details of this year's Le Diner en Blanc Fraser Coast could be one of the region's most highly guarded secrets.

About 500 guests dressed all in white for last year's pop-up picnic, which took them on a bus tour to the surprise location of the beautiful Portside Parklands in Maryborough.

The same principle applies for this year's event on November 10, which is run under the umbrella of Dinner En Blanc International by Daniel Sanderson, Michelle Byrne and Nshara Kingston,

Ms Kingston said the surprise element is what makes the event so unique.

"A strong tradition of Le Diner en Blanc is that no one knows where they are going until they arrive at the secret location, which for the Fraser Coast could be anywhere within the whole region," she said.

"The bus leaders, who are all volunteers, only get a text on the day to say where we are going so they can tell the bus drivers on the day.."

Another interesting twist to the event, Ms Kingston said, is that guests board the buses with their own table, chairs and table decorations.

Attendees can bring their own food but she said the picnic hampers and wine - that can be pre-ordered online and delivered to the location - was an easier option, especially as there's no BYO alcohol allowed.

Guests are also encouraged to bring along an Esky or iced wine bucket.

"It's a real adventure because not everything is there ready for you and you don't know where you are going.

"All these people congregate and all of a sudden, with 15 minutes, there's 500 people sitting at their beautiful tables - it really is just incredible!

"There is no other event like it."

Those who want to book need to initially sign up on the event's website and then wait for an invitation with a special bar code and important details about the event to be emailed.

Once an invitation is received, guests can then register and pay the $100 ticket cost (for two people) and order their food and wine. There is also a once-off membership fee of $12.50.

Tickets are available until the morning of October 31.

Visit frasercoast.dinerenblanc.com.