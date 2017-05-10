Dress pretty in pink for classic Mother's Day event

Participants were dressed in pink and ready to walk jog or run down Hervey Bay's Esplanade at last year's Mother's Day Classic. The event raises funds for breast cancer research.

HUNDREDS of people are expected to stride out for a cause at the Mother's Day Classic fun run in Hervey Bay on Sunday, May 14.

Awash with pink, locals will walk, jog or run 5km to raise money for the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Organiser Eliza Carige said the event always had a great family atmosphere, with plenty of quirky costumes expected on the day.

"They do they get really dressed up in pink-themed outfits to show their support and a lot of teams come in matching dress, some groups come in with tutus," she said.

"They really like the atmosphere and dressing up and spending time with family, it is a very relaxed family atmosphere and a fun morning."

There are prizes for best-dressed, and all supporters are granted a medallion at the finish line, bearing their efforts for the cause.

Participants are encouraged to fill out tribute cards that can be pinned on the tribute wall or to shirts during the walk.

The Hervey Bay event will be held May 14, from 7.30am at Pier Park in Urangan.

Online registrations close before the event, but registrations are open on the day at 6.30am.

For more information including entry fees head to the Mother's Day Classic website at mothersdayclassic.com.au.

MOTHER'S DAY ACTIVITIES

Personalise a gift

MAKE Mother's Day one to remember at Bunnings Warehouse Hervey Bay's annual Mother's Day Family Night.

From 6pm to 8pm on Thursday, May 11, Hervey Bay families are invited to attend the fun-filled night where kids can enjoy hands-on DIY gift making workshops to get crafty and prepare to spoil mum with a personalised present.

There will also be light refreshments available for all, and a free gift wrapping station to assist kids with wrapping their specially made gifts. To book, phone 4128 5100.

Take a stroll

JOIN the Hervey Bay Ramblers for a special mother's Day walk in the Botanic Gardens in Urangan, from 8.30am.

The social outing will be followed by a BYO morning tea and the cutting of a Mother's Day cake. The group get together for a social walk every Sunday. New guests always welcome. Phone Bunty on 4128 7450 or Merle on 4124 2796.

Go for a cruise

MEALS on Wheels Fraser Community will host a Mother's Day cruise on the Spirit of Hervey Bay this Sunday.

There will be a three-course meal supplied, with free tea and coffee, plus live music with singers on both decks.

Tickets are $50 from Fraser Coast Travel Centre at Fraser Shores Shopping Centre or Meals on Wheels at Islander Rd, Pialba.

Kick back, relax

Z-PAC Country, Rock & Blues Club will host a Mother's Day concert.

Special guest will be the Z-PAC band. Doors open at 12 noon for a 1pm start. Entry is $2 for members, $5 for public, Children under 15 are free.