Dress store dream now a reality for Hervey Bay duo

BAY BEAUTY: (L) Lyarnah and Laura at their store, Lykaysha Boutique on Bideford St. Photo: Stuart Fast

IT’S been Laura Zunica’s dream since she was five to open a dress store, and now it has become a reality.

Ms Zunica along with her daughter Lyarnah opened Lykaysha Boutique on Bideford St on October 30, catering to people looking to find their perfect formal or bridal gown.

“We realised there was no longer stores selling formal wear or bridal wear in Hervey Bay, so we decided it was a great opportunity for us … it feels fantastic,” Laura Zunica said.

“We have a huge range of wedding gowns, formal gowns, cocktail dresses, mother of the bride outfits, bridesmaid dresses.”

“We measure our customers to make sure they get the correct fitting, we can order another size if necessary.”

She said the family nature of the business meant customers received a better experience when dress shopping.

Ms Zunica said business so far had been going well.

“We wanted it to be on par with stores down in Brisbane, and I think we’ve accomplished that.”

“It was an old store, we had to completely renovate with new floors, new paint, new lighting, new fans, new plastering.”

“It’s quite a lot of work we’ve put in, it’s been many hours, many weeks get it up to what you see today … we did it as a family.”