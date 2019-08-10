Menu
HORSEMANSHIP: Fraser Coast Dressage Championships returns. Dean Izzard on Salmour last year.
Dressage skills on show in Maryborough this weekend

BRENDAN BOWERS
10th Aug 2019 12:01 AM
DRESSAGE: Dressage riders will converge on Maryborough Show grounds this weekend for the Fraser Coast 2 star event.

The event will be hosted by the Maryborough Active Riders Club with more than 300 nominations already received.

Riders are travelling from the NSW border to the south and Rockhampton to the north.

Competition starts Saturday at 8am with the preliminary 1B class with 15 classes scheduled for the day including competitive and freestyle.

The freestyle event choreographed to music will be a highlight. Sunday will the action will continue with competitive classes before the finale of participant and club classes.

For details, go to the Maryborough Active Riders Club website: http://maryboroughactiveriders.org.au/ or club's facebook page.

