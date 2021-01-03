Dressed in drag, there will be plenty of fun at the Brolga

DONNING their best frocks, an all-male revue is headed to Maryborough's Brolga Theatre this month.

Prada's Priscillas will perform on January 23 from 8pm to 10pm.

Flanked by gorgeous men, Australia's six-foot-something songstress Prada Clutch and her

"girls", take you on a journey from where it all began with Les Girls in the '60s, across the Aussie outback with Priscilla Queen of the Desert in the '90s and into today with a celebration of today's music icons.

The 90-minute all-male revue features some of Priscilla Queen of the Desert's greatest hits including I Love the Night Life, Go West, Shake Your Groove Thing, Finally and I Will Survive.

There will also be a few surprise hits from some of today's music icons and divas that have inspired drag performances around the world.

Tickets will cost $66 for adults and $61.60 for concessions.