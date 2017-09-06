Driest Fraser Coast winter since 2004

LONG DRY: The dry conditions have made for spectacular sunsets.

JOHN Howard was Australia's Prime Minister, Canterbury Bulldogs won the NRL premiership and Makybe Diva romped to her second Melbourne Cup the last time Fraser Coast endured a drier winter.

Bureau of Meteorology data has shown the region received its lowest rainfall totals since 2004.

Hervey Bay received 52.4mm in June, July and August this year combined, while Maryborough received only 42.4mm.

Both cities received just 29% of their winter averages.

Hervey Bay's average is 181.4mm, while Maryborough sits slightly lower at 160mm.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Michael Paech said there was no relief in the near future.

He said there was a "very slight chance” for a shower on Sunday, but at time of writing, is not strong enough to appear on forecasts.

Mr Paech said the dry winter was due to a large mass of dry air which will remain over Queensland for much of the next week.

The seasonal outlook offers some relief.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts the entire Fraser Coast has a 60% chance of exceeding median rainfall in spring, with a predicted 75% chance of up to 100mm. Much of that is predicted to fall in October.

The Fraser Coast is still listed as drought-declared, allowing farmers access to Queensland Government drought assistance, including the Drought Relief Assistance Scheme (DRAS).

It comes just months after farmers endured one of the driest starts to the year on record. Maryborough recorded its driest February in history, while Hervey Bay had its driest since 1904.

In the year to date, Hervey Bay has received 512.6mm while Maryborough has received 420.8mm.