Drink driver allegedly blows nearly double limit

Police are out in full force during Road Safety Week.

A HERVEY Bay woman allegedly blew nearly double the legal limit after being pulled over by police during Road Safety Week.

The woman was caught along Charles St in Pialba at 11.30pm on Monday.

The 34-year-old, who had an alleged blood alcohol reading of 0.099%, was charged for drink driving.

She will face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on September 20.

Sergeant Paul Jervis from Hervey Bay Police Station said it was disappointing, particularly because the August 22 Road Safety Week theme was drink and drug driving.

"It's disappointing that resources are being thrown during road safety week and some people are still choosing to ignore the advice given by police,” Sgt Jervis said.

Sgt Jervis said it was a reminder for the community to take the message seriously for today's road safety theme which is distractions and restraints.

DISTRACTIONS

1. Switch your phone to silent

2. Put your phone out of site - in the glove box

3. Pull over safely before grabbing your phone or GPS

RESTRAINTS

1. Always wear a seatbelt

2. Make sure children are properly restrained

3. The driver is responsible for all passengers buckling up