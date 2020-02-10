Drink-driver begs magistrate to let him keep grandad’s knives

A SERIAL drink-driver made a desperate plea before a Hervey Bay magistrate not to have his grandfather’s fishing knives taken away from him.

Police found the knives in Craig Alan Atkins’ vehicle when he was pulled over on Beach Rd, Pialba in November last year.

One knife was found on the front seat and the other was on the floor.

Officers pulled over the 36-year-old when he was seen making a left turn without indicating.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Sonia Edwards said Atkins blew 0.206g on his breath test.

He was also driving on a disqualified license.

Atkins pleaded guilty to all three charges before Magistrate Stephen Guttridge.

Sgt Edwards said Atkins had an extensive history related to drink-driving, but all of the offences fell outside of the five-year range.

Defence lawyer Hamish Isles said his client had an unhealthy relationship with alcohol and turned to booze as a coping mechanism.

Mr Isles said Atkins had an argument with his partner before getting behind the wheel in the latest incident

He asked Mr Guttridge to let Atkins keep the knives, saying they were of sentimental value.

“He accepts that they should have been kept in his tackle box,” Mr Isles said.

Atkins was fined $2500 and disqualified from driving for three years.

Mr Guttridge also ordered the knives not be returned to him.