Drink driver busted after falling asleep at drive through

A man who was allegedly drink driving was busted by police after he fell asleep behind the wheel while in the drive through at a fast food restaurant.

The Hervey Bay man was charged with high range drink driving after he was intercepted by police at McDonalds on February 5.

Police will allege about 3.45am, they attended the location near Margaret St, Urangan and found the driver of the vehicle.

Police conducted a roadside breath test and the driver registered over the legal limit.

He was subsequently transported to Hervey Bay Police Station where he underwent further testing, registering 0.153 per cent BAC.

A 37-year-old Hervey Bay man has been charged with high range drink driving and is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on February 17.