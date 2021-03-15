Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An unlicensed drink driver had an open stubby of beer in the centre console of the car he was driving when he was stopped by police.
An unlicensed drink driver had an open stubby of beer in the centre console of the car he was driving when he was stopped by police.
News

Drink driver busted with beer stubby in car’s console

Carlie Walker
15th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An unlicensed drink driver had an open stubby of beer in the centre console of the car he was driving when he was stopped by police.

Robert Sean Gibbons, 54, pleaded guilty to numerous offences, including driving while over the no alcohol limit, driving uninsured, driving without an interlock device and driving unregistered, when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.

The court heard Gibbons was stopped on Mission Beach Rd in Mission Beach.

The car he was driving was found to be uninsured and unregistered and he returned a positive breath test reading of .024.

He had an open stubby of beer in the middle console of the vehicle,

Gibbons had previously been subject to a condition where he had to have an interlock device installed to be able to drive.

The car was not fitted with such a device.

The court heard Gibbons had a good work history as a mechanic but he had lost his position due to COVID.

He was fined a total of $1300 and was disqualified from driving for a total of 12 months.

fccourt
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        All aboard: Coast attractions drawing city students by busload

        Premium Content All aboard: Coast attractions drawing city students by...

        Business Brisbane students get a taste of Fraser Coast history and heritage on bus tours.

        • 15th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
        What the World’s Greatest Shave means to this M’boro family

        Premium Content What the World’s Greatest Shave means to this M’boro family

        News “It’s amazing to see this support today, to see Maryborough come together,” says...

        • 15th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
        Passenger caught with clipseal bag of cannabis

        Premium Content Passenger caught with clipseal bag of cannabis

        News A man was a passenger in a car that was stopped by police when he was busted with...

        • 15th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
        $80m a week, 25k jobs: JobKeeper’s end a massive hit to Qld

        Premium Content $80m a week, 25k jobs: JobKeeper’s end a massive hit to Qld

        News $80m a week, 25k jobs: JobKeeper’s end a massive hit to Qld

        • 15th Mar 2021 5:02 AM