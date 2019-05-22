Drink driver carrying home-made bomb sentenced

A BELLINGEN man who was caught driving under the influence with a home-made bomb and loaded gun stashed inside his car has been sentenced.

Bellingen man Ben Charles Thompson, aged in his early 30s, was yesterday slapped with a two year Intensive Correction Order over the incident which saw a bomb squad flown in from Sydney to dismantle the explosive.

Police had told the court they discovered a loaded .22 shortened rifle and the bomb inside Thompson's Ford Hatchback late on a Friday night in August last year.

Two officers had spotted Thompson driving erratically through Urunga when they stopped him.

Police found the homemade bomb inside the Ford hatchback. Frank Redward

They found Thompson was driving an unregistered vehicle while his licence was disqualified, and was carrying illicit drugs, stolen goods and ammunition without a permit.

The court heard Thompson had become violent towards the officers when they attempted to arrest him.

Thompson entered an early plea of guilty to a string of charges including possessing an explosive device and possessing an unregistered firearm.

He had his sentence handed down by Judge Bozic at Coffs Harbour District Court yesterday.

As well as the Intensive Correction Order he has been disqualified from holding a drivers licence for two years, and is required to comply with rehabilitation programs.