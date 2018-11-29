Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Drink driver caught talking on his mobile phone

Annie Perets
by
29th Nov 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SEAN Russell Muller caught the attention of police because he was talking on his mobile phone, which led them to also find out he was drink driving.   

After being pulled over in Pialba on October 24, he blew an alcohol blood reading of .066.  

Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday heard the 35-year-old had picked up the phone to tell the caller he couldn't talk because he was driving.   

The River Heads man pleaded guilty in court to the two offences.  

Muller was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for three months.  

fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Drink driving mum, who blew .244, had young son in car

    premium_icon Drink driving mum, who blew .244, had young son in car

    Crime The Scarness woman had been ordered to not drive for 12 months.,

    • 29th Nov 2018 12:00 AM
    Boaties will soon have better access to Gatakers Bay

    premium_icon Boaties will soon have better access to Gatakers Bay

    News The work is due to begin next week.

    • 29th Nov 2018 12:00 AM
    FIRE WARNING: Disaster group prepares amid text alerts

    premium_icon FIRE WARNING: Disaster group prepares amid text alerts

    News The LDMG has upgraded to alert since the warning was issued

    • 29th Nov 2018 12:00 AM
    TAKING FLIGHT: Bay lands high-tech plane factory deal

    premium_icon TAKING FLIGHT: Bay lands high-tech plane factory deal

    News Astro Aero will build a high-tech aircraft manufacturing centre

    • 29th Nov 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners