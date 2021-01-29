Drink-driver crashes into house, tree while fleeing brother

The man crashed into a house and tree while fleeing from his brother. Photo: File.

A drink-driver crashed into a house and a tree while fleeing from his brother, who had stabbed him with a hunting knife.

Jamie Douglas Boss, 36, pleaded guilty to drink driving when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The court heard Boss had driven to Tinana to visit his brother after working in the mines.

The brothers were drinking together when an argument between the two became heated.

Boss got in his car and went to reverse when he was stabbed in the leg with a hunting knife by his brother.

The shock led to him accelerating instead of reversing, the court heard.

Boss then tried to drive away in his brother’s car, the court heard, before crashing into a tree.

Ambulance services attended the scene, along with police and fire crews, who surveyed whether there was structural damage caused to the home and then secured the vehicles.

He was treated for an 8cm laceration to his leg, caused by the hunting knife.

The court heard Boss was single and had a daughter who he saw regularly.

His job in the mines was dependant on having a licence and losing it was likely to have a negative impact on his employment, the court heard.

The two brothers had a positive relationship before the incident and Boss had intended to stay the night before the argument started.

Boss was fined $1100 and disqualified from driving for 10 months.