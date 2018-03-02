Menu
Drink driver crashes into parked car and runs away

Amy Formosa
by
2nd Mar 2018 11:15 AM

A MAN has been charged for drink driving after crashing a car into a parked vehicle before running away.

Police found the driver within half and hour after the crash on the Esplanade.

He was driving a blue Commodore and allegedly hit a silver Toyota 4WD just after 7pm Thursday.

The 22-year-old has been charged with drink driving, driving while disqualified.

The car was also discovered to be unregistered, uninsured and without licence plates.

A blood sample has been sent for testing to determine his blood alcohol reading.

