Drink driver hits woman, child on footpath

A driver who was three times over the legal alcohol limit has been charged after his car hit a woman and a girl on a footpath outside a school in northwest Sydney.

Police say the 39-year-old's car struck the pair before hitting two park cars and crashing through a fence into a backyard near the corner of Gilba and Tungarra roads, Girraween, just before 3.10pm on Friday.

The 37-year-old woman and the nine-year-old girl were taken to the Westmead and Westmead Children's hospitals, where they're both in a stable condition.

A breath test revealed the man had a blood alcohol content of 0.64, more than three times the legal limit.

His licence was suspended and he's due to face a charge of high-range drink driving in Fairfield Local Court on August 20.