An erratic driver almost caused a collision with a police vehicle on the Bruce Highway at Cherwell and he appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.
Crime

Drink driver nearly crashes into cop car on Bruce Hwy

Stuart Fast
16th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
A drink driver, who had a near-miss with a police car on the Bruce Highway, has fronted court.

Martin Barnes pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to drink driving on Wednesday over an incident which happened on March 13, 2021.

Police Prosecutor Kim Harwood said at 4:20am, police saw a vehicle veer across the centre line of the highway causing officers to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

“Subsequently the police vehicle conducted a U-turn and saw the offending vehicle travelling south bound,” she said.

Police tracked the vehicle to a Burrum River home where they spoke to Barnes and recognised the car.

Barnes returned a reading of 0.098.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge took into account Barnes’ early statement of guilty while sentencing as well as his co-operation with police.

He noted the BAC reading was at the “higher end” of the general range drink driving reading.

Barnes was convicted, fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

