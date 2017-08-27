Drink-drivers caught on Hervey Bay roads

IT APPEARS the message on the dangers of drink-driving is still not getting through to some Hervey Bay residents.

A 19-year-old blew a positive reading when stopped by police about 3.25am on Sunday.

He was intercepted at Eli Creek Rd in Point Vernon, where he was allegedly found to have a blood concentration level of 0.063%.

The young man will be facing court in September.

On Saturday night in Craignish, a 22-year-old man was found to be allegedly drink-driving.

Police stopped him at Castles Rd South, where he blew a reading of 0.059%.