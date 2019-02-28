DRINK DRIVERS: Three men allegedly three times over limit

A Whitsundays woman was caught driving almost six times the limit.

THREE times over the legal alcohol limit and driving on Fraser Coast roads.

That's what three men have been been accused of doing in the past week.

One was allegedly caught out on the Bruce Highway.

The 28-year-old Maryborough man was allegedly travelling on the highway near Tiaro with a damaged front tyre.

He was stopped by police about 3pm on February 25.

Police performed a random breath test and the man returned a positive reading.

He was taken to Maryborough Police Station where he returned a positive reading of 0.177 per cent, three times the legal limit.

The man was charged with high-range drink-driving and will appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on March 27.

In Hervey Bay, a 37-year-old man was stopped by police on Central Avenue about 12am on February 23.

After returning a positive breath test, the man was taken back to the station where he returned a reading of 0.166 per cent.

He will appear in court on March 20.

A 29-year-old man was charged with drink-driving the same day when he was stopped by police on Mckean Rd in Scarness.

He returned a positive reading and was taken to the police station for further testing, where he allegedly blew 0.158 per cent.

He will also appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on March 20.

Hervey Bay Sergeant Paul Byrne said drivers had many options for safely getting home after a few drinks, whether it was getting a cab or Dial a Driver, and there was no excuse for getting behind the wheel.

"It's safer not to be on the road," he said.

"It's not just frustrating, it's dangerous.

"It's scientifically proven what when drinking you are more likely to be in a traffic crash."

Sgt Byrne said if a driver was involved in a crash insurance would not cover them.

Hitting a power pole could leave people in debt for $10,000 to $15000, let alone an expensive vehicle, he said.

And that was without even considering the worst case scenario of leaving someone physically injured or dead.

Sgt Byrne said even someone who has never been in trouble with police before could be looking at a lengthy jail sentence if caught drink driving after a fatal crash.

He said even going a couple of blocks or just around the corner was no excuse.

"Police are everywhere actively looking for people who are over the limit."