DRINK DRIVERS: Who’s been busted on the Fraser Coast

Several people have pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to drink-driving.

TWELVE cans of apple cider were rolling around Renee Geelan’s car when she crashed in Tinana on August 16.

Geelan pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to drink-driving.

The court heard police attended the scene of the crash on Gympie Rd and breath tested Geelan.

Police prosecutor Kath Stagoll said cans were spotted and Geelan returned a reading of .162 per cent.

“It’s a very high reading,” Magistrate Kurt Fowler said.

“I’m really sorry,” Geelan replied

Geelan was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for seven months.

Caught drink-driving on busy road

A WOMAN, who was stopped for a breath test on John St in Maryborough, was over the limt.

Clare Catherine O’Connor pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to one count of drink driving.

The court heard she returned a reading of 0.88 per cent.

She was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for two months.

Trip to Toowoomba cut short

A WOMAN’S trip to Toowoomba was cut short when she was stopped for a roadside breath test.

Debbie Anne Ketchell pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court this week to driving over the general alcohol limit.

Ketchell was stopped by police on Ferry St, Maryborough and returned a reading of 0.72 per cent.

She was fined $500 and was disqualified from driving for two months.

Caught morning after drinking

HE had stopped drinking about midnight.

But when he was breath tested by police the next morning, Beau Kyle Turner returned a positive reading.

Turner pleaded guilty to driving over the general alcohol limit when he appeared in Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.

The court heard the 20-year-old returned a reading of 0.94.

He was co-operative with police when he was pulled over and had no previous convictions or traffic history.

He worked at a local sawmill and disqualification would be a significant punishment because of the difficulty he would have getting to work, the court heard.

Turner was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Home brew lands man before court

DRINKING home-brewed spirits before getting behind the wheel landed a man before Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Gregory John Shrives pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to driving over the general alcohol limit.

The court heard when he was breath tested on Walker St, Maryborough, he returned a reading of 0.63 per cent.

The court heard he worked at a sawmill about 15km outside of the city and with no public transport, it would cause considerable hardship to Shrives and his wife.

Shrives was fined $600 and was disqualified from driving for a month.

P-Plater caught drink driving

A PROVISIONAL driver, who took to the road with alcohol in his system, has apologised for his actions.

Jed Arron Barnes pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to drink driving.

The court heard he returned a reading of 0.04 when he was stopped by police.

Provisional drivers are required to have no alcohol in their system.

He was fined $300 and was disqualified from driving for three months.