Drink driving and speeding offences plaguing Coast roads

TWO men have been caught speeding these school holidays near Maryborough.

TWO men have been caught speeding these school holidays near Maryborough. FILE

DRIVING at double the speed limit has left one Fraser Coast driver more than $1000 poorer.

A 21-year-old Hervey Bay man was caught travelling at 142km/h in a 70km/h zone along Iindah Rd West near Tinana.

Maryborough Road Policing Unit officers intercepted the man about 6pm on Thursday, July 11, while conducting mobile patrols.

Senior Constable Melanie Ryan said when questioned in relation to the speed, the driver could offer no reason for the offence.

The driver was issued a high speed infringement notice for $1,245, lost eight demerit points and lost his license for six months.

Earlier the same day, about 12.25am, a 35-year-old Victorian man was clocked allegedly speeding on Saltwater Creek Rd in Maryborough.

He allegedly had a blood alcohol reading of 0.058.

The driver of the white Holden Commodore was charged with driving drink driving and speeding.

He is due to appear in the Maryborough Magistrates Court on August 7.