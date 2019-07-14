Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TWO men have been caught speeding these school holidays near Maryborough.
TWO men have been caught speeding these school holidays near Maryborough. FILE
News

Drink driving and speeding offences plaguing Coast roads

Jessica Lamb
by
14th Jul 2019 12:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DRIVING at double the speed limit has left one Fraser Coast driver more than $1000 poorer.

A 21-year-old Hervey Bay man was caught travelling at 142km/h in a 70km/h zone along Iindah Rd West near Tinana.

Maryborough Road Policing Unit officers intercepted the man about 6pm on Thursday, July 11, while conducting mobile patrols.

Senior Constable Melanie Ryan said when questioned in relation to the speed, the driver could offer no reason for the offence.

The driver was issued a high speed infringement notice for $1,245, lost eight demerit points and lost his license for six months.

Earlier the same day, about 12.25am, a 35-year-old Victorian man was clocked allegedly speeding on Saltwater Creek Rd in Maryborough.

He allegedly had a blood alcohol reading of 0.058.

The driver of the white Holden Commodore was charged with driving drink driving and speeding.

He is due to appear in the Maryborough Magistrates Court on August 7.

drink driving fccrime fcpolice fraser coast maryborough school holidays speeding
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    DINGO FEEDING: Fraser holiday home owner faces charges

    premium_icon DINGO FEEDING: Fraser holiday home owner faces charges

    Crime A man who owns a holiday house on Fraser Island has been accused of feeding dingoes, a court has heard

    Mud-crabs halt Redbacks under 18 State Cup four-peat attempt

    premium_icon Mud-crabs halt Redbacks under 18 State Cup four-peat attempt

    Breaking Mud-crabs win exciting under 18 boys final

    One injured in two-car crash in Maryborough

    premium_icon One injured in two-car crash in Maryborough

    News One person has been injured after a crash.

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards