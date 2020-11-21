Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Drink-driving charge after elderly woman’s death

by Nathan Edwards
21st Nov 2020 5:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man has been charged following an investigation into a fatal traffic crash on the Sunshine Coast.

A 90-year-old Cooroy woman was killed in the accident which occurred on Cooroy Noosa Rd at Lake MacDonald on October 4.

A 45-year-old man has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, driving under the influence of liquor and driving without a licence.

He is due to appear in Noosa Magistrates Court on December 15.

Police say the crash occurred when a Volkswagen SUV and a Toyota Landcruiser Prado collided head-on in the early evening.

The elderly woman was a passenger in one of the vehicles. Two others in the car - a 16-year-old girl and a 45-year-old woman - were injured.

The charged man was also taken to hospital in a stable condition at the time.

 

Originally published as Drink-driving charge after elderly woman's death

More Stories

car crash death fatal noosa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN PHOTOS: Fraser Coast police awards

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Fraser Coast police awards

        News Police recognised for their service to the community.

        EDITORIAL: ADF reports expose new enemy

        Premium Content EDITORIAL: ADF reports expose new enemy

        News Why it’s never been more important to support our vets

        Island icon farewelled in moving service at Maryborough

        Premium Content Island icon farewelled in moving service at Maryborough

        News ‘Larger than life’ legend laid to rest in hometown