Hervey Bay Police have charged a man with high range drink driving. Photo: File
Crime

Drink driving charge for man ‘three times over limit’

Stuart Fast
22nd Jul 2020 3:30 AM
HERVEY BAY Police have charged a man for allegedly driving three times over the legal blood alcohol limit.

Officers were conducting patrols along Torquay Terrace when they stopped a Ford Falcon sedan, about 10.10pm on July 18.

The driver of the vehicle, a 56-year-old Caboolture man, was taken transported to Hervey Bay Police Station for further testing.

He was charged high range drink driving and is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on August 5.

