Drink driving leaves a lengthy hangover

WHILE the new year is a fresh start for many, Melissa Jane Samuelsen is still feeling the consequences of bad decisions made last year.

The Dundowran woman is currently disqualified from driving as a result of being caught drink driving in Torquay on October 30.

She returned a blood alcohol reading of .075. She was disqualified for a month and fined $400.

In her appearance in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on December 20, she expressed concern the conviction would make it difficult for her to find employment.

The Chronicle will this year be publishing a weekly list of convicted drink and drug drivers in the Fraser Coast region.

These will be published on Tuesdays.