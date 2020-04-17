Drinking to the future as wine bar takes shape

HERVEY BAY will have a new wine and cocktail bar open once the coronavirus has passed.

Co-founder Damien Estreich said 19XO Wine and Cocktail Bar is a partnership between himself and Geoffrey Bouvier, an expert chef, wine and cocktail barman.

Mr Estreich said another reason for this was to create a bar culture to keep young ­people in Hervey Bay and keep young people in the Bay with a location catering to them.

He said if businesses such as 19XO were in the Bay, young people would not go to the Sunshine Coast or Gold Coast for the same experience.

Mr Estreich said there was going to be a grand opening once work on the bar was completed, but the coronavirus crisis had postponed that.

The bar is still being worked on in the meantime

Mr Estreich made the point of saying they are building the bar using a variety of local independent small business tradespeople and the bar will use locally owned suppliers.

This was important to do because it meant money flowed back into the Hervey Bay economy during this tough time.

Mr Estreich plans on running a Seek ad to support the local job market and he will be looking to recruit talented bar staff and hopefully employ as many as possible.

19XO Wine and Cocktail Bar will serve a selection of international gourmet cheeses, cured meat charcuterie, locally baked breads and gourmet toasties, all sourced from local vendors and hospitality suppliers.