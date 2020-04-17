Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
19XO Wine & Cocktail at 414 Esplanade, Torquay – owners (L) Damien Estreich and Geoffrey Bouvier. Photo: Alistair Brightman
19XO Wine & Cocktail at 414 Esplanade, Torquay – owners (L) Damien Estreich and Geoffrey Bouvier. Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

Drinking to the future as wine bar takes shape

Stuart Fast
17th Apr 2020 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HERVEY BAY will have a new wine and cocktail bar open once the coronavirus has passed.

Co-founder Damien Estreich said 19XO Wine and Cocktail Bar is a partnership between himself and Geoffrey Bouvier, an expert chef, wine and cocktail barman.

Mr Estreich said another reason for this was to create a bar culture to keep young ­people in Hervey Bay and keep  young people in the Bay with a location catering to them.

He said if businesses such as 19XO were in the Bay, young people would not go to the Sunshine Coast or Gold Coast for the same experience.

Mr Estreich said there was going to be a grand opening once work on the bar was completed, but the coronavirus crisis had postponed that.

The bar is still being worked on in the meantime

Mr Estreich made the point of saying they are building the bar using a variety of local independent small business tradespeople and the bar will use locally owned suppliers.

This was important to do because it meant money flowed back into the Hervey Bay economy during this tough time.

Mr Estreich plans on running a Seek ad to support the local job market and he will be looking to recruit talented bar staff and hopefully employ as many as possible.

19XO Wine and Cocktail Bar will serve a selection of international gourmet cheeses, cured meat charcuterie, locally baked breads and gourmet toasties, all sourced from local  vendors and hospitality suppliers.

19xo wine and cocktail bar coronavirus fraser coast fraser coast jobs
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus: Qld records another six cases overnight

        premium_icon Coronavirus: Qld records another six cases overnight

        Health Queensland has recorded another single-digit rise in coronavirus cases over night, with six more taking the state total to 1007.

        NEW RULES: Home-school parents’ truancy risk

        premium_icon NEW RULES: Home-school parents’ truancy risk

        Education Schools could call cops if students fail to email teachers every day

        Queenslanders not happy with state’s COVID response

        premium_icon Queenslanders not happy with state’s COVID response

        Politics Queenslanders not happy with State Government’s COVID response

        Alternative employment during business hibernation

        premium_icon Alternative employment during business hibernation

        News Restaurant owner in alternative employment during coronavirus crisis.