Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A bullet hole has been found in a car after a possible drive-by shooting at Buderim.
A bullet hole has been found in a car after a possible drive-by shooting at Buderim.
Breaking

Drive-by shooting shakes up quiet Coast street

Shayla Bulloch
6th Sep 2019 2:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating a possible drive-by shooting after a bullet hole was found in a car on a quiet Sunshine Coast street.

Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said police were called to Buderim before midday where someone had reportedly gone to an address and discharged a gun.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said a bullet hole was found in a car on Mons Rd.

While his team were still determining who fired the gun and where the shot came from, a spokeswoman from police media said the shots were fired "through a car window".

"There were other cars on the street… we aren't too sure what's happened," det Snr Sgt Edwards said.

He urged anyone in the Mons Rd area before 12pm to contact police if they spotted a Commodore Sedan or dark-coloured Holden Kluger.

breaking breaking news buderim drive-by shooting mons rd shooting sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    JURY DECIDES: Everything from neighbour murder trial so far

    JURY DECIDES: Everything from neighbour murder trial so far

    News The Maryborough Supreme Court jury will retire today to consider if Eli Waters man Frederick Ronald Sinfield is a murderer

    LIFE-SAVING SCANS: Why we need same tech as city

    premium_icon LIFE-SAVING SCANS: Why we need same tech as city

    News Scan that could save teen was only brought in last year

    KIDNAPPING CHARGE: Alleged online ruse back before court

    premium_icon KIDNAPPING CHARGE: Alleged online ruse back before court

    News A man was allegedly lured to a home and threatened with a gun

    BORROWING FUN: Library toying with new service

    premium_icon BORROWING FUN: Library toying with new service

    News Howard's library has more to offer than just books